World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars touch down in Harare ahead of Zimbabwe clash

The Black Stars have arrived in Harare for the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

The team touched down in the early hours of Monday morning

Ghana will face the Warriors on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, have arrived in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare for the second leg of their World Cup qualifier.

A contingent led by the technical team and players as well as management members of the football association touched down on Monday, October 11, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team looked poised for the second leg on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Black Stars touch down in Harare ahead of Zimbabwe clash. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars will immediately move to their hotel, as coach Milovan Rajevac draws his training plan for tomorrow's encounter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Black Stars are expected to train at the national stadium as they shake off the exertions of the long travel from West Africa to the South.

Ghana enjoyed a first leg victory in Cape Coast and will be hoping to make it a double over the Warriors as they chase a ticket to Qatar 2022.

The four times African champions missed the World Cup in 2018 and are hoping to make a return to the global stage.

On Saturday, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew were on target as the Black Stars recorded a 3-1 victory at the Cape Coast stadium.

The victory keeps the 2010 World Cup quarter finalist in second place, just a point behind leaders South Africa, who host Ethiopia on Tuesday.

Ghana rehired Milovan Rajevac to qualify the team to the World Cup, after the defeat to South Africa in Johannesburg last month.

Rajevac led Ghana to the quarter finals of the World Cup in 2010, becoming the third country from the continent to reach that stage.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey, has expressed happiness after scoring on his return to the national team as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Arsenal star netted Ghana's second in the 3-1 victory against the Warriors on Saturday following his return to the team, having missed the games in September through injury.

In a post match presser, the versatile player said he was happy to be on the scoresheet and that the most important thing is to win games.

Source: Yen