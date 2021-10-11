I won't hesitate to play for Ghana - German-born son of C.K Akonnor declares

Charles Kwablan Akonnor's son wants to play for Ghana at international level

Charles Jesaja Akonnor says he feels more Ghanaian despite being born in Germany

The KV Kortrijk forward has represented Germany at youth level

Charles Jesaja Akonnor, son of former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has declared his intentions to play for the senior national team of Ghana.

Akonnor's son was born and raised in Germany and played for the U-17 and U-19 teams of the European giants.

However, in quotes sighted on Omasports.com, the KV Kortrijk forward opened up on his love for the West African country and his readiness to play for Ghana.

German-born son of C.K Akonnor eyes Black Stars call-up. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet.com

"There’s no doubt that I’ll like to play for Ghana. I’ll go direct. When they call me, I’ll go direct. You know I was born and raised in Germany but I’m a black man. I’m from Ghana, so I have this Ghana heart still in me," the 21-year-old said.

"I just feel attached although I wasn’t there for a long time. But when they’ll call me, I’ll go direct because I want to make the people there proud," he added.

Jesaja Akonnor started his career at his father's former club, Wolfsburg, rising through the ranks but struggled to break into the first team.

He then left the Bundesliga side to join Belgium outfit KV Kortrijk for senior team football. This season he has made three Jupiler Pro League appearances and he is yet to score for the club.

At international level, he has played for the the U-15, U-16,U-17, U-18 and U-19 of Germany.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, son of Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, Charles Jesaja Herrmann, has joined Belgian First Division club, KV Kortrijk after leaving VfL Wolfsburg.

The 21-year-old, who is following in the footsteps of his father, signed a three-year deal with the club and has immediately started pre-season with the team.

KV Kortrijk confirmed the arrival of the German-born Ghanaian on its official website on Friday morning.

