Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, has made donations to the Maamobi General Hospital in Accra to mark his 24th birthday celebrations.

The Anderlecht star turned 24 on October 10, 2021, and as part of activities to mark his new age, he paid the hospital bills of some of the patients and donated to the maternity ward.

Ashimeru, who is with the Black Stars in Zimbabwe for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, posted on Twitter photos of his his benevolent work.

"To mark my 24th birthday and with the support of my family and close friends, we were privileged to pay some bills as well as donate some items to the maternity ward of the Mamobi Polyclinic. Thanks to everyone for the support and continuous prayers," wrote the 24-year-old.

Majeed Ashimeru is known for his philanthropic works, having made donations in the past to the Maamobi Police Station and in Belgium to people living on the streets.

The Anderlecht player is with the Black Stars team in Harare as they play against Zimbabwe in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier.

The attacking midfielder was unused in the first leg win in Cape Coast, where Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew all scored.

The Black Stars are chasing another World Cup appearance after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

Coach Milovan Rajevac has returned to lead the Black Stars again, after a successful first stint between 2008 to 2010.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru extended his philanthropic works to the streets of Belgium after he went out to give back to the streets.

The midfielder showed love to the people living on the streets by sharing food and spending time with them in Brussels.

In a video posted on Facebook by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ashimeru speaks about what it means to be on the streets and where he comes from.

