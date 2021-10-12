Ghana beat Zimbabwe to go top of Group G

Thomas Partey scored the only goal from a brilliant freekick

The Black Stars have secured all six points in the home and away fixture against the Warriors

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, have revived their World Cup hopes after beating Zimbabwe on matchday four of the qualifiers.

Thomas Partey's brilliant 30th minute freekick earned the West African powerhouse all three points in Harare and they now go top of Group G.

Ghana will now have to wait on the result from the game between South Africa and Ethiopia in Johannesburg to see if they maintain their place at the top an the end of the international break.

The four-time African champions began the game in explosive fashion, with Stade Rennais winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, causing problems on the left flank.

In a one-on-one situation, the clever winger outpaced a Zimbabwe defender to force a save from their goalkeepers as the Black Stars chased an opener.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe came close to breaking the deadlock but Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, was quick to react to a back pass from Jonathan Mensah.

Ghana then won a freekick after the hour mark following a foul on skillful midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Thomas Partey, who started the game as captain, elected himself and made no mistake brilliantly firing home.

Mohammed Kudus nearly doubled the lead but his effort from a corner kick was cleared off the line.

The Ajax star then hit the cross bar five minutes after the break.

The 2010 World Cup quarter finalist then controlled the game before coach Milovan Rajevac made his first substitution, bringing on Daniel Kofi Kyereh for Sulemana.

Kofi Kyereh came close to making it two but his effort went wide.

Andre Ayew, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban were all brought on for Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh as Ghana grinded out the result.

Source: Yen.com.gh