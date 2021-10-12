Black Stars fans have been singing praises of Thomas Partey

The Arsenal star scored the winner as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe in Harare

The victory keeps Ghana second on the Group G table

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey stole the spotlight after the Black Stars' victory in Harare against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Partey, who was Ghana captain on the day, scored a beautiful freekick to grab all three points for the West Africans as they kept the pressure on Group G leaders South Africa.

Many fans have reacted to his performance on social media, with some describing him as a better freekick taker than Lionel Messi.

Partey is a better freekick taker than Messi - Fans react.

Source: Twitter

"Thomas Partey is a better Freekick taker than Lionel Messi in my books," wrote Drayy on Twitter.

"Nicolas Pépé ,Nuno Tavares , Aubameyang , Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey all scoring for their countries. It's been a good international break for Arsenal players," added AFC Sambi.

"Thomas Partey just scored for Ghana again, this time with a beautiful free kick. Top player that," Rahman Osman wrote.

"The Black Stars still remain unbeaten everytime Thomas Partey scores. The midfielder has 12 goals in 33 appearances for the Black Stars," Owuraku Ampofo added.

"Can’t understand why a quality player like Thomas Partey plays for a small team like Arsenal…," added Latif.

"Thomas Partey is a better footballer than Paul Pogba but if I speak I’m in trouble," wrote a Twitter user, Sharyf.

"Thomas Partey has now scored in consecutive matches for Ghana in this international break, this time a free-kick against Zimbabwe," wrote AFC Stuff.

"Since making his debut in 2016, Thomas Partey has scored 5 goals from outside the penalty box. No other Black Stars player has managed more in that period," tweeted again by Owuraku Ampofo.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, have revived their World Cup hopes after beating Zimbabwe on matchday four of the qualifiers.

Thomas Partey's brilliant 30th minute freekick earned the West African powerhouse all three points in Harare and they now go top of Group G.

Ghana will now have to wait on the result from the game between South Africa and Ethiopia in Johannesburg to see if they maintain their place at the top an the end of the international break.

