New Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has started his second spell on a good note

Back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe have revived Ghana's hope for a World Cup qualification

The Serbian trainer has laid his blueprint for what is to come in his second stint

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

New Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has began his second spell in the best possible way after securing six maximum points in his first two games in charge.

The Serbian trainer replaced C.K Akonnor last month after it looked like all hope was lost due to the country's slow start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

However, a 3-1 victory in Cape Coast and a hard-fought win in Harare against the Warriors of Zimbabwe hands Ghana the advantage before they host leaders South Africa next month in Cape Coast.

Bold calls, youth dependency - Milo's start to second spell lays blueprint. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh looks at five key things from his first two matches and what to expect as the World Cup qualifiers continue, and ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Bold Calls

One distinct feature about the Serbian trainer is his fearlessness in making the big calls. On Tuesday, Milovan Rajevac shocked many by benching captain Andre Ayew, a decision which could have been unpopular, had Ghana lost.

But it proved to be a masterstroke, with stand in captain, Thomas Partey, scoring the winner against Zimbabwe.

A decade ago, when he was in charge, he made similar bold calls, benching Stephen Appiah and nearly omitting Sulley Muntari from his team to South Africa for the World Cup.

Youth dependence

The current squad has some fine talent and Milovan Rajevac seems to trust them, allowing the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana to run the show.

He gave AFCON U-20 best player, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu his debut after C.K Akonnor failed to, despite inviting him on several times.

A decade ago when he was in charge of the Black Stars, he gave players like Agyemang Badu, Jonathan Mensah and Opoku Agyemang the chance to shine with the Black Stars.

And it appears he is keeping his trust for the young players.

Timely changes

One thing that run through C.K Akonnor's time was his failure to make the right changes at the right time. On Saturday, Milovan Rajevac made two tactical changes which turned the game around for the Black Stars.

He replaced Jordan Ayew with Benjamin Tetteh in the 59th minute, something that rarely happens and then brought on Baba Iddrisu to free up Thomas Partey. Few minutes later Partey gives Ghana the lead as the Black Stars took charge of the game.

Good scouting

During C.K Akonnor's tenure, he invited over seventy players in his ten months in charge and most did not really stand the test.

However, despite receiving huge backlash for inviting an English fourth tier goalkeeper, Milovan Rajevac kept faith in Jojo Wollacott. The Swindon Town goalkeeper instantly became a fan fovourite with his outstanding display on his debut.

Improving the attack

Milovan Rajevac has showed desire to improve his attack. On his first training with the team, he had a one-on-one session with striker Jordan Ayew. For the first time since March 2021, when Ghana beat Sao Tome 3-1, the team scored three goals.

Ghana could have scored more on Tuesday, but the woodwork and some good defending denied Mohammed Kudus and the team.

Source: Yen