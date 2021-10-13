Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the best XI summer signing

The teen sensation is one of the eleven best transfers of the summer, according to Whoscored.com

Sulemana has been in outstanding form for Stade Rennais since joining from FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in statistical football website Whoscored.com's best eleven signings of the summer.

The 19-year-old joins Belgium superstar Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan forward Edin Dzeko as the best movers in the transfer window.

In a post on Twitter by Whoscored.com, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Right to Dream Academy graduate is listed as a midfielder in the team.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joins Lukaku and Dzeko in Europe's best XI summer signings. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Kamaldeenho10 @RomeluLukaku9 @EdDzeko

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been in scintillating form since joining Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window from FC Nordsjaelland.

The Black Stars winger rejected moves to Manchester United and Ajax to sign for the French outfit and has since been a key member of the team.

Sulemana has scored four goals and provided an assist in eleven games for Stade Rennais.

Whoscored.com is one of the highly rated sports statistics firms, and compile on a weekly basis team of the week across Europe's top five leagues.

Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano was selected as the best signed goalkeeper, after joining from Sporting Lisbon.

In defence, Achraf Hakimi who moved from Inter to PSG is joined by Mohammed Simakan of RB Liepzig, William Saliba of Marseille and Melvin Bard of OGC Nice.

In midfield is Andros Townsend of Everton, who joined from Crystal Palace, and his replacement at the South London side Conor Gallagher also makes the team.

Napoli and Cameroon star Anguissa also makes the midfield.

Edin Dzeko, who moved from Roma to Inter Milan as replacement for Lukaku, who joined Chelsea, all make the summer signing best eleven team.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is reproducing the goal scoring records of legendary forward, Asamoah Gyan, at French club, Stade Rennais.

On Wednesday night, the teen sensation netted a brace for Stade Rennais in their 6-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot.

His two goals come exactly 12 years and three days after the former Ghana captain netted his first brace for the same club.

