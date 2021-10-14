Ghanaian teen Afena-Gyan has been invited to train with the AS Roma first team

The 18-year-old has impressed first team manager Jose Mourinho who asked him to join his side

Felix Afena-Gyan could make his senior team debut against Juventus on Sunday

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan, has started training with AS Roma's first team this week ahead of their big showdown against Juventus in serie A on Sunday.

The 18-year-old caught the attention of manager Jose Mourinho while playing for the U-19 team in a championship game against Sassuolo. A game the Ghanaian scored the winner.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young forward is seen training with the senior players.

Meet Ghanaian teen Afena-Gyan promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ASRomaEN

Source: Twitter

Felix Afena-Gyan could be part of the first team selection ahead of Sunday's big game against giants Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The youngster has seen a meteoric rise to his career since arriving in Rome in January 2021.

He first signed for the U-18 team, but his performances convinced the youth team managers to promote him to the U-19.

Before the international break, Jose Mourinho visited the U-19 team to watch them play against Sassuolo, and teen sensation grabbed the winner with the game's only goal.

He was immediately approached by the ex-Chelsea manager who invited him to training on Tuesday.

''He [Mourinho] came to me and asked who was the best player in Ghana and when I answered him, he later mentioned Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari,'' Afena Gyan told Ghana Soccer net.

''He tapped my shoulder and told me to work hard," he added.

The Sunyani-born player has scored four goals in four games in the lower division this season for AS Roma.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in statistical football website Whoscored.com's best eleven signings of the summer.

The 19-year-old joins Belgium superstar Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan forward Edin Dzeko as the best movers in the transfer window.

In a post on Twitter by Whoscored.com, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Right to Dream Academy graduate is listed as a midfielder in the team.

Source: Yen Ghana