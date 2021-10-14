The court has adjourned the case involving Josephine Panyin Mensah

The case was adjourned to Thursday, November 11, 2021

This is her second appearance since she was arranged before court

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Takoradi - The court has adjourned the case involving Josephine Panyin Mensah, who faked her pregnancy and kidnapping.

According to a report filed by 3News.com, the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A has adjourned the case to Thursday, November 11, 2021.

She was first arraigned before the court on Monday, September 27.

Presiding judge, His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu, granted her bail at GH¢50,000 with two sureties after she pleaded not guilty in her first appearance in court.

Josephine Panyin Mensah finally met her bail conditions after her failure to meet her bail of GHS50,000 with two sureties.

According to prosecutors, she did not meet the bail conditions set earlier, and thus, could not be released to go home to meet her family on the day the bail was given.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On Monday, October 4, 2021, a Takoradi Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu granted her bail.

Takoradi woman pleads not guilty

In Josephine's first appearance in court, she told the court that she was not guilty despite claims by the police that she confessed to faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.

She was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A in the Western Region.

She was slapped with two charges including deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

Takoradi woman will be prosecuted no matter what

Prior to being arraigned in court, the acting Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has said the Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, will be prosecuted for faking pregnancy and kidnapping.

According to ACP Ofori, action may be taken against her because she wasted the resources of the police by creating a fake story and sending the police on a fruitless assignment.

In a Citinews report, he said looking at the development closely, there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court to face the law.

Source: Yen.com.gh