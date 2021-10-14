The event will highlight coordinated trade and job creation conversations on social investment in African Youth.

The summit will also provide a platform to address AfCFTA Opportunities and regional integration.

The summit will also seek to impact the creative industry through skills development.

The Government of the Republic of Ghana, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Youth Authority, in partnership with the YouthConnekt Africa Hub and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will host the 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit.

President Akufo-Addo, Tony Elumelu To Grace YouthConnekt Africa Summit

The Summit, which will be held from Wednesday, 20th October to Friday, 22nd October 2021, is based on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning The Youth for The Post COVID Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities.”

This will help highlight coordinated trade and job creation policies and ignite a conversation on social investment in African Youth.

As a hybrid event, the summit will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre and Online.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit will provide a platform for all partners involved in youth development to strategize around policies, programs, and partnerships that position African youth to cater for the AfCTA and advance regional integration.

The summit will also positively impact the creative industry through skills development, sports, tourism, and the digital economy.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; renowned Nigerian entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu, and other keynote speakers with experience in entrepreneurship and trade will be speaking at the Summit.

Other noted speakers include the Minister for Youth and Sports in Ghana, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Culture in Rwanda, Hon. RoseMary Mbawazi and Ahunna Eziakonwa, the UNDP Assitant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Africa.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit will offer, over the three days, a combination of informative, high-level plenaries, panel discussions, keynote speeches, small group workshops, research presentations, and off-site activities.

