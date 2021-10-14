Jonathan Mensah is happy with his teammates after the wins over Zimbabwe

The Columbus Crew captain expressed delight after the Black Stars collected all six points

Ghana is hoping to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah, has demonstrated immense joy after Ghana defeated Zimbabwe home and away to collect all six points in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 30-year-old US-based defender played both games, lasting the entire duration as the Black Stars showed strong defensive display against the Warriors.

Mensah took to Twitter to express his excitement as he prepares to leave for the United States to rejoin his club, Columbus Crew.

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah reacts to wins against Zimbabwe. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @ColumbusCrew

Source: Twitter

"Embrace the grind. Two games, two wins. Six points in the bank, a lot of work still to be done but the team performance over the two games was great," he posted on Twitter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jonathan Mensah was recalled into the Black Stars team after a long absence at the start of the World Cup qualifiers in September, but failed to make the starting team against Ethiopia.

Sacked coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor then gave him his short against South Africa, where he impressed earning him an invite from Milovan Rajevac.

Mensah knows the Serbian trainer very well, having played for him during his first stint in charge of the Black Stars.

With that experience, Milovan Rajevac did not hesitate in starting the experienced center-back for the games giants Zimbabwe.

"I am just grateful for the opportunity again to be back with the team and it means a lot to me. I am always here to do my best for the team so whenever I am called upon to start the game; I am always going to do my best to help the team win," Mensah said in an earlier interview.

Mensah has now made 67 appearances for the Black Stars and has netted once for the West African nation.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah, remains highly optimistic ahead of the Black Stars' game against Zimbabwe in Harare, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mensah, who started in the 3-1 victory against the Warriors in Cape Coast, admits the Black Stars respect their opponents but the team is matured and knows what is at stake.

In a pre-match presser, the Columbus Crew captain disclosed how important the game against Zimbabwe is to Ghanaians.

Source: Yen News