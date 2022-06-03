Update YEN.com.gh App: The old version will be disabled on June 15

Don't miss real-time notifications about breaking news, stories about real people, entertainment news, and access to exclusive reports and interviews! You can now update your YEN.com.gh app on Google Play. The old version will be disabled on June 15.

Update YEN.com.gh App: The old version will be disabled on June 10

Source: UGC

Updating your yen.com.gh news app

Updating your news app should come very easy if you follow these steps:

Go to Google Play and find the app “Yen.com.gh” Click on the ‘update’ button Get the latest news directly to your phone

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Update now!

The Yen.com.gh News App Advantage

As a Yen.com.gh reader, you can now get updates on all your important news and catch up with great content from your favourite editorial desks in one place, and in real-time.

Search not too far for verified news. The updated yen.com.gh app pays extra attention to fact-checked news from trusted sources. You can rest assured that you will be getting this when you update your Yen.com.gh app.

Receive real-time notifications about breaking news and access exclusive reports and interviews.

You can now update your yen.com.gh news app on Google Play and Apple Store

Yen.com.gh, Ghana’s leading digital media and news platform launched an Android mobile app in 2016 that soon became very popular among Ghanaians, with over 1 million total downloads.

The updated app will enhance the delivery of news to the platform’s 2.5 million unique readers across the world.

Currently, the Yen.com.gh app is available on almost every mobile device. Its user-friendly design is primed to allow users to stay in the loop, catering to the increasingly growing needs of Ghanaian news enthusiasts and the general reading public, with current news events, both domestic and international.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh