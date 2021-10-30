Serial entrepreneur and global innovator Danny Manu is relocating to build a factory in Ghana

Ghanaian-British inventor and Chief Executive of Mymanu, Danny Manu, has suggested establishing a research center in Ghana to train the next generation of Ghanaian tech-entrepreneurs.

This comes after he invented a multilingual translator, ‘earbud’, which enabled him to achieve world recognition.

Danny Manu shocked the world with his earbud invention, now he is coming to Ghana. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to YEN, the serial entrepreneur, intimated the potential of Ghana becoming a tech hub if appropriate instruments of investments are maximized.

“Ghana has a bright potential of a next generational tech-revolution, and this is where I see my interests. It is to train young techpreneurs in our Research and Development Center in Ghana by 2022. This is also to support the economy as well,” he stated.

Even as government admonishes young graduates to start exploring avenues in entrepreneurship, Danny Manu believes the right mindset is paramount to drive change.

“It is not just about the government’s intent but also the resolve of young Ghanaians to be innovators. Entrepreneurship starts and ends with the right mindset and this is of utter importance. So I agree when the government calls for more entrepreneurs. It speaks to the current global world of work,” he added.

The multilingual translator earbud

Click enables users to converse efficiently in nearly 40 languages, it also allows them to call, text, and read notifications from their devices.

MyManu, the company that makes Click, uses its unique operating system to make all these possible. The OS even makes text-to-speech and speech-to-text possible. As a result, users could communicate with nearly two billion people around the world. And they do not need to be connected to the internet before they can use the device.

Instead, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds can sync with smartphones, enabling the earbuds to learn the language being spoken while providing instant translations to the person listening.

Source: Yen.com.gh