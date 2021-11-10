Businessman, Sulley Abubakar, has advised young persons to take risks

Ghanaian businessman, Sulley Amin Abubakar, has recounted how he quit law school to start his thriving company, Ghana's most giant charcoal factory.

The young entrepreneur and founder of Zaacoal produce affordable and quality charcoal for households and industry. Zaacoal produces stainless charcoal to prevent air pollution.

Sulley Amin Abubakar recently sat for an interview and recounted how he took the bold step of quitting law school to start his charcoal business.

He said he was in his final year of law school when he decided to quit and venture with his school fees.

"I was in law school, and on the usual commute to class, I observed that on every junction from where I resided at Osu, Oxford Street, there was somebody selling coconut."

He wondered what the people selling coconut do with the waste.

What erupted his decision to start his charcoal business was when he sighted a kenkey vendor light up a fire with coconut husk instead of firewood.

Inspired by the activities in his environment, he decided to move to the northern part of Ghana to learn how to make charcoal.

Subsequently, Amin established his own charcoal company named Zaacoal and started producing stainless charcoal.

Amin stated that Zaacoal is possibly the largest charcoal producer in West Africa per the company's capacity today.

