1.75 percent levy will help our entrepreneurs - Ken Ofori Attah

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says the new electronic transaction levy is the best way to build a young entrepreneurial nation.

Speaking to JoyNews after interacting with exhibitors at the ongoing Volta Fair at the Ho Sports Stadium, he stated government recognizes the challenges of youth unemployment and events like the Volta Fair provide the platform for young people to participate in the new paradigm shift to job creation.

“I appreciate the concerns from all divide but this is the best way to go If we are to build back and improve the lot of entrepreneurship in Ghana,” he told the media.

The introduction of the 1.75 percent electronic levy has sent massive criticism the way of government has many atgue that it will spell doom for the poor and vulnerable and also entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the Fix the country movement has resolved to embark on a demonstration on November 26 against the 2022 budget. Conveners of the group and the demonstration say the budget sends a bad signal to entrepreneurs.

Source: Yen Newspaper