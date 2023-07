Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday beat market expectations for quarterly earnings powered by a reviving digital ad business.

Meta reported a profit of $7.8 billion on $32 billion in revenue during the recently ended quarter, as the number of people using Facebook monthly rose to 3.03 billion.

