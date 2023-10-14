One of Ghana's top hygiene brands, Dettol Ghana, celebrated the 2023 Global Handwashing Day by commissioning a borehole project at Adjen Kotoku

The team also educated over 10,000 Inhabitants of the Adjen Kototu Papaase community on the importance of personal hygiene

The Chief of Papaase expressed his gratitude to the team for providing clean water for his people

Leading health and hygiene brand Dettol, under the umbrella of Reckitt, celebrated the 2023 Global Handwashing Day by commissioning a borehole in Adjen Kotoku, situated in the Ga West municipal district of the Greater Accra region.

Dettol Ghana Commemorates Global Handwashing Day, Commissions Borehole At Adjen Kotoku Community. Photo credit: @dettolghana

This noble initiative aims to enhance access to clean and safe drinking water in a community primarily reliant on farming. The project, estimated to cost over GH¢50,000, is driven by the commitment to enhance access to hygiene education and safe drinking water for the Adjen Kotoku community.

The borehole, strategically positioned at Papaase Zongo, is poised to address the pressing water needs of over 10,000 inhabitants, who have long yearned for a reliable source of water supply.

Ali Tariq, Country Manager for Reckitt, stated that Global Handwashing Day (GHWD) is a global platform dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of hand hygiene.

It acts as a catalyst for lasting change, from policy advocacy to grassroots community-driven action.

In line with the 2023 Global Handwashing Day theme ‘Clean Hands Are Within Reach,’ Dettol reaffirms its commitment to the cause of promoting hand hygiene with its antibacterial soap, and access to clean water.

Through this borehole initiative, we hope to significantly impact the health of over 10,000 residents in Adjen Kotoku, underlining our mission of fostering better hygiene practices and promoting health and well-being", he added.

The Chief of Papaase, Baba Idrisu, expressed profound gratitude to the Dettol team for their unwavering support in addressing the community's long-standing water challenges.

We are immensely grateful to Dettol for their generosity in commissioning this borehole. This project will alleviate the daily struggles of our community members, reducing their reliance on the overcrowded Densu River, which dries up during the dry season and costly water purchases.

Dettol's contribution has brought hope and a brighter future to Adjen Kotoku, he said.

Dettol's investment in making water accessible and delivering essential hygiene education demonstrates its dedication to the well-being of consumers and its broader commitment to fostering better hygiene practices.

About Dettol

Dettol is a leading health and hygiene brand committed to promoting clean and healthy living through its range of products and initiatives. Dettol is manufactured by Reckitt, a global leader in health and hygiene.

For media inquiries, please contact: cassandra.uzo-ogbugh@reckitt.com

