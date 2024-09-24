Dutch paint giant Akzonobel slashes 2,000 jobs worldwide
AkzoNobel, the world's leading paintmaker and manufacturer of Dulux paint, said Tuesday it was cutting 2,000 jobs globally, more than five percent of its workforce, as it strives to cut costs.
Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume said the job losses would allow the Dutch company to "become more agile in volatile markets and offset headwinds such as rising labour cost."
AkzoNobel has turned in three consecutive quarters of growth but the industry has suffered from rising raw material costs and a slowing global economy.
The firm employed 35,200 people in more than 150 countries at the end of last year, according to its most recent annual report.
The job-cutting plan aims to reduce cost and enhance efficiency, said Poux-Guillaume, adding it would "accelerate decision-making, and streamline... management structure."
The cost-cutting measures are expected to be finalised by the end of next year, said the Amsterdam-based firm.
Source: AFP
