Good vibes: Dutch takeaway firm expands to sex toy delivery

Source: AFP

Vibrator with your vindaloo? An Amsterdam-based takeaway firm is adding sex toys to their delivery service for customers who fancy a happy ending to their meal.

The Just Eat service will offer clients in Austria, Britain and Denmark the possibility to order vibrators, lubricants and other sex accessories with their takeaway.

Age verification will ensure buyers are over 18. Sex toys will come in sealed, plain packaging with the receipt inside, the firm said in a statement.

No need to worry about what the neighbours might think: "No orders will be left on the doorstep," the statement added.

The initiative will allow people to "incorporate sexual wellbeing into their daily lives with ease and discretion", said Johannes Plettenberg, CEO of Lovehoney Group, which will supply the adult components.

The offer will be expanded to other markets in coming weeks.

