Investors seek 750 mn euros in damages over Wirecard collapse
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A lawsuit by Wirecard investors claiming 750 million euros ($780 million) in compensation over the German payment company's collapse in a 2020 fraud scandal had its first hearing on Friday.
Some 8,500 investors are hoping to rake back some of the money they lost when it was revealed Wirecard had a two-billion-euro hole in its accounts.
The class action lawsuit, which is being heard at Bavaria's regional supreme court in Munich, is aimed at the company's top management, its auditor EY and Wirecard's insolvency administrator.
The scale of the trial means it is exceptionally being held in the arrivals hall at the former Munich-Riem international airport.
The large number of claimants could eventually swell even further, according to the court.
Around 19,000 people have lodged claims for compensation not included in the original suit and could join the case, the court said.
Central to the proceedings will be the question of whether positive audit reports from EY can be used as evidence.
In its heyday, Wirecard was heralded as a success story for German technology and was admitted into the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's blue-chip DAX index.
The firm imploded in June 2020 after it was forced to admit that 1.9 billion euros in cash, meant to be sitting in trustee accounts in Asia, did not actually exist.
Several senior figures from the company are separately facing criminal trial over the scandal, including ex-CEO Markus Braun.
In September, a Munich court ordered three former board members, including Braun, to pay damages for "negligently" approving a loan to a business in Asia.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.