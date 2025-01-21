Blast kills one person at Barcelona port

Emergency services deploy at Barcelona's port following an explosion of a tank containing a highly flammable substance. Photo: Manaure Quintero / AFP

Source: AFP

One person died and another was seriously injured in a blast on Tuesday at the port of Barcelona in northeastern Spain, one of Europe's busiest, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze caused by the explosion which took place during maintenance work in a spot where methyl acetate -- used as a solvent in glues, paints and nail polish removers -- is stored, local emergency services wrote on X.

Several other people were treated for light injuries at the scene, they added.

In September two workers died and at least four others were injured after two cranes collapsed in the northern Spanish port of Gijon.

Source: AFP