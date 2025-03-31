Cristiano Ronaldo has advised Kylian Mbappé to model his game after him, suggesting that Real Madrid’s No.9 still hasn’t mastered the role of a true forward

According to Ronaldo, Mbappé struggles to play as a proper striker, which is why he believes the Frenchman needs guidance to refine his positioning and movement

The Portuguese legend emphasised that while Mbappé is an exceptional player, he has yet to fully adapt to leading the line for Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he could help Kylian Mbappé reach new heights as the French star takes on the challenge of leading Real Madrid’s attack.

Stepping into the shoes of legends like Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at Madrid is a daunting task, but Mbappé arrived this summer ready to embrace it.

However, the France captain's transition hasn't been smooth, as his early performances as a centre forward drew criticism.

In a recent interview with Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, Ronaldo shared his thoughts on Mbappé’s role and potential.

"I love [Mbappé],” Ronaldo said. “Not just because he idolised me as a kid, but because I think he’s a top player."

Ronaldo offers advice to Kylian Mbappe

Ronaldo famously took a photo with a teenage Mbappé at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training centre in 2012.

While he admires the Frenchman’s talent, he believes there's still room for improvement.

"It’s complicated because he doesn’t naturally play as a forward, in my opinion," Ronaldo explained. "If I were at Madrid, I’d show him how to play as a number nine."

"I wasn't a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger," Ronaldo continued. "People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward. I think [Mbappé] shouldn't be a typical forward. He should do things his way."

Mbappé, who netted 44 goals for PSG last season, initially struggled in his new role, scoring only eight in his first 17 games for Madrid.

However, his chemistry with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo has helped him regain form, with eight goals in January alone.

Despite this, he still faces challenges when sharing the pitch with Vinícius Júnior.

While Ronaldo’s mentorship would be invaluable, for now, the Portuguese icon can only watch as Mbappé and the next generation chase his legendary records at the club.

Mbappé’s admiration for Ronaldo

The French forward himself has never hidden his admiration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

During his childhood in Bondy, a northeastern suburb of Paris, Mbappé was obsessed with Ronaldo's playing style, going as far as plastering his bedroom walls with posters of the Portuguese star.

His father, Wilfried Mbappe, once revealed that young Kylian would spend countless hours watching Ronaldo’s highlights online, eager to replicate his idol’s moves.

Fast forward to the present, and the 2018 World Cup winner has lived up to his childhood dreams, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world.

Despite forging his own legacy, he remains vocal about the profound impact Ronaldo had on his career.

