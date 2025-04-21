Vance in India for tough talks on trade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and US Vice President JD Vance met in Paris in February on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. Photo: Leah Millis / POOL/AFP

Source: AFP

US Vice President JD Vance began a four-day visit to India on Monday as New Delhi looks to seal an early trade deal and stave off punishing US tariffs.

Vance's visit comes two months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

A red carpet welcome with an honour guard and troupes of folk dancers greeted Vance after he stepped out into the sweltering sunshine of New Delhi, where he is set to meet with Modi.

Vance's tour also includes a trip to Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum commissioned by a Mughal emperor.

The US vice president is accompanied by his family, including his wife Usha, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, with New Delhi's broadcasters dubbing the visit "semi-private".

Modi, 74, and Vance, 40, are expected to "review the progress in bilateral relations" and also "exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest", India's foreign ministry said last week.

India and the United States are negotiating the first tranche of a trade deal, which New Delhi hopes to secure within the 90-day pause on tariffs announced by Trump earlier this month.

"We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters last week.

Vance was welcomed at the airport by Ashwini Vaishnaw, a senior member of Modi's government.

'Special bond'

Vance's visit comes during an escalating trade war between the United States and China. India's neighbour and rival faces US levies of up to 145 percent on many products.

Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

India has so far reacted cautiously.

After the tariffs were announced, India's Department of Commerce said it was "carefully examining the implications", adding it was "also studying the opportunities that may arise".

Modi, who visited the White House in February, has an acknowledged rapport with Trump, who said he shares a "special bond" with the Indian leader.

Trump, speaking while unveiling the tariffs, said Modi was a "great friend" but that he had not been "treating us right".

During his visit to Washington, Modi said that the world's largest and fifth-largest economies would work on a "mutually beneficial trade agreement".

While the United States is a crucial market for India's information technology and services sectors, Washington has made billions of dollars in new military hardware sales to New Delhi in recent years.

Trump could visit India later this year for a summit of heads of state from the Quad -- a four-way grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

