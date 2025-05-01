Sheinbaum says agreed with Trump to 'improve' US-Mexico trade balance

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum (L) described her conversation with US President Donald Trump as positive, but said there was still no deal on tariffs. Photo: Alfredo ESTRELLA, SAUL LOEB / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that she had spoken with her US counterpart Donald Trump and agreed to work toward improving the trade balance between the two nations.

Sheinbaum, whose country is considered one of the most vulnerable to Trump's trade war, described her conversation with him as "very positive" but said there was still no deal to remove tariffs.

"We agreed that the secretaries of the Treasury, finance, economy and commerce will continue working in the coming days on options to improve our trade balance and advance outstanding issues for the benefit of both countries," she wrote on X.

Sheinbaum said later at her morning news conference that there was no "specific agreement" yet with Trump on lifting import duties.

Trump, who has praised Sheinbaum as a "wonderful woman," is fighting to erase trade deficits with Mexico and other countries, citing what his administration terms "unfair" trade practices.

The US leader has wielded the threat of hefty tariffs as a weapon in that fight.

He has announced various tariffs targeting the Latin American nation, as well as several policy U-turns.

While Trump left Mexico off the list of nations facing his steep "reciprocal tariffs," its carmakers as well as steel and aluminum exporters still face duties.

Sheinbaum says Trump's tariffs contravene a free trade agreement between the two countries that also includes Canada.

Mexico replaced China in 2023 as the largest trading partner with the United States, which buys more than 80 percent of its exports.

Source: AFP