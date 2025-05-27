Ship pulled free after running aground near Norway home

A cargo ship has been freed after running aground near a house in Norway. Photo: Jan Langhaug / NTB/AFP

Salvagers on Tuesday pulled a cargo ship, which made world headlines for running aground a stone's throw from a house in Norway, back into the water, the head of the company managing the operation said.

A Ukrainian sailor in his 30s was on watch at the time and said he had fallen asleep, according to Norwegian police, who have charged him with "negligent navigation".

The NCL Salten sailed up onto shore just metres from a wooden house around dawn on Thursday.

"It's good to have said hello, but now it's time to say goodbye" the occupant of the house, Johan Helberg, told broadcaster NRK on Tuesday.

The containers on the ship, except for those removed to lighten the bow, are still on board and will be unloaded this evening, Ole T. Bjornevik, the managing director of BOA Offshore told AFP, adding that the operation only lasted 30 minutes.

"She has just been refloated," and an inspection is underway, he added.

The Ukrainian seaman has said none of the cargo ship's collision alarms had worked, prosecutor Kjetil Bruland Sorensen told news agency NTB.

The investigation will also look into whether the rules on working hours and rest periods were adhered to on ship, according to police.

Helberg, also slept through the incident and only discovered the unexpected visitor when a panicked neighbour called him on the phone.

None of the 16 crew members were injured.

