Nana Efua Benyaw is the founder of TechChef Africa, a business created to dialogue with tech entrepreneurs in the kitchen

Her food brand won the YT Food Creator of the Year at the just-ended Zeepay YT Creators Festival last weekend

Efua has recounted how she left her father's home at Takoradi in the Western Region to chase her dreams in Accra

Nana Efua Benyaw left her father's home at Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana with almost nothing but a passion to chase and achieve her dreams in Accra.

She founded TechChef Africa and has since been working with a team of dedicated and committed workers to establish the food brand.

After more than three years since she relocated to Accra to hustle, she has been recognised for her work.

Winning award

Efua's brand, TechChef Africa won the YT Food Creator of the Year during the just-ended Zeepay YT Creators Festival and Awards.

She took to her LinkedIn account to announce the achievement.

''It has been over three years now since I ran away from Takoradi to come to Accra to hustle without knowing anyone down here. I didn't and have never told my dad or any family member where I am in Accra and what I have been up to for the past three years.

''... It is time to let daddy know a little of what her daughter has been up to ... For the first time at the YTCreators Festival and Awards, my team and I at TechChef Africa won an award,'' she said.

Showing gratitude

Efua expressed appreciation to her team and the support she received from the people who believed and voted for her brand.

''Thank you to everyone who voted for TechChef Africa to win the #YT Food Creator of the year during the just ended, Zeepay Ghana Limited YT Creators Festival and Awards.

''To all my mentors, supporters, coach, friends, and LinkedIn family, I am grateful,'' she said.

