A woman who started her own mobile panel beating company with her savings has inspired South Africans to chase their dreams

Melda Kuta is from Kwa-Zulu Natal, specifically Umlazi, and she has 8 years of experience within the panel beater industry

Mzansi lauded the woman on her amazing achievement, as well as her ability to prosper in a heavily male-dominated field

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A hardworking and ambitious woman has inspired South Africans with an outstanding accomplishment. She used her savings to open a mobile panel beating company.

An ambitious woman motivated a bunch of South Africans by starting her own panel-beating company. Images: African Media/ Facebook

Source: UGC

African Media shared the stirring post on Facebook, where netizens across Mzansi gathered to give the lady her well-deserved flowers.

Melda Kuta has been panel beating for 8 years now, which means her mobile business is in her very experienced hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As mentioned, the business itself is mobile, which means that the determined lady can bring her business to wherever you are.

The Facebook post also highlights the quality of work she did, showing some thoroughly impressive before and after pics of the bakkie she was working on. The fact that she has all of this expertise in a heavily male-dominated field makes her business even more inspirational.

South African gathered in the comments section to give the persevering lady a round of applause for her momentous accomplishments. See the comments below:

Lebohang Mashigo said:

"I'm very inspired by this woman ✌️❤️"

Nomakhosazana Aggy Khosi Mokoena mentioned:

"Power to her ✊"

Ngub'za Nomafu shared:

"This woman deserves a lot of support special in business growth."

Thabiso Elliot Pita commented:

"Marvellous, she breaks the boundaries, she will own a big panel beating shop and great job, and teach others as well."

Rosemary Mbofana posted:

"I am proud of you dear, keep it up ❤️ this just made my heart full of joy and happiness."

Dorothy Doorasamy said:

"Very inspiring."

Ngub'za Nomafu mentioned:

"This woman deserves a lot of support special in business growth."

Fezile Ngondeka shared:

"Big up to you sisi God bless you!"

Meet the UEW Student Combining Her University Education and Work as a Painter

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Lois Bailey, a venturesome student at the University of Education, Winneba, who is making strides in a male-dominated occupation as a female creative painter.

Despite the challenges she has encountered in her young career, she is determined to break barriers and become one of the most loved painters in Ghana.

Some of her clients undermine and underrate her judgment and expertise because of her gender, but she is eager to exceed expectations for herself.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za