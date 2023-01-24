Many Ghanaian business owners and social entrepreneurs are helping to address the plastic pollution menace in Ghana by turning waste plastics into usable products

While some build houses, others convert waste materials into fuel, bags, and furniture, among others

YEN.com.gh highlights six Ghanaian entrepreneurs and environmentalists bringing the gold out of waste plastics

Ghanaian owners of social enterprises or businesses that focus on the environment are helping to tackle plastic pollution by turning waste plastics into usable products.

Aside from building houses, others convert waste plastics into clothes, fuel, furniture, and most recently, prosthetic arms.

Ghana generates approximately 840,000 tonnes of plastic waste yearly - and approximately 9.5 percent of that is collected for recycling, said Weforum.

Plastic pollution is the accumulation of synthetic plastic products in the environment to the point that they create problems for wildlife and their habitats, as well as for human populations.

But entrepreneurs with a passion for addressing plastics waste or the pollution menace and its myriad social challenges in the nation are turning it into usable products. They engage waste pickers to collect plastic waste to convert it into bags, shoes, clothes, furniture, fuel, and other needed products for home use, and offices, among others.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of entrepreneurs and creatives bringing the gold out of waste plastics.

1. Ghanaian business owner Nelson Boateng builds homes with waste plastics:

In 2021, Ghanaian innovator Nelson Boateng gained national attention for building affordable houses with discarded plastic for low-income workers in the country.

Ghana's housing deficit is 1.8 million, said the Ghana Statistical Services. Boateng developed a concept to help with the situation.

2. Paul Coffie Beboru built houses out of plastic trash:

The young Ghanaian man in his 30s builds houses from plastic waste when he started working with a waste recycling company after school. He researched companies already doing what he wanted and found similar projects in Kenya, Israel, and Nigeria, among a few other countries.

He adds clay to the plastic waste bottles during construction which makes the homes fire-resistant, earthquake-resistant, and bulletproof.

3. Talented KNUST Student Converts Plastic Bottles into Fuel to Power Machines:

Emmanuel Kojo Nimo, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), converted plastic bottles into diesel. He said he decided to produce fuel to help address the frequent hikes in fuel prices due to Ghana's economic turmoil.

Nimo disclosed in an interview that his diesel can be used to power diesel machines, including vehicles. He, however, said the product is yet to receive approval from the Ghana Standards Authority, GSA.

4: Ghanaian fashion designers Elisha Ofori Bamfo and his brother, Calvin Bill, make unique and sustainable designs from waste materials:

Fast-rising Ghanaian fashion designers, Elisha Ofori Bamfo, and his brother, Calvin Bill, make unique and sustainable designs from waste materials.

The two young fashion designers have been a part of the country's fashion scene for some time, making colourful and eye-catching clothing from waste materials like plastics and broken mirrors. The duo has become known for its signature and sustainable creations.

5: Ghanaian Engineer Ing. Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby Creates Artificial Arms With Plastic Waste For Amputees:

Ing. Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby, a Senior Clinical Engineer and Technologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, introduced another groundbreaking innovation.

The visionary Ghanaian professional created prosthetic arms from plastic waste, which he indicates can be made with less than GH¢20. The intervention is Wireko-Brobby's contribution to the growth of society as it curbs plastic pollution and is a vital humanitarian issue at the same time.

6: Ghanaian Makafui Awuku Produces 2000 Reusable Bags From Waste Plastics For Shoppers In Accra:

Ghanaian environmentalist and sustainability professional, Makafui Awuku, and his team produced reusable bags for shoppers from recycled waste plastics

The CEO of Mckingtorch Africa and his team processed over 400,000 water waste plastics recovered from the environment into reusable bags.

The creative and social entrepreneur disclosed in a LinkedIn post that the laudable initiative is a pilot project funded by The Basel and Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions with support from Ghana's Ministry of Environment Science, Technology, and Innovation and the Basel Convention Coordinating Center for Africa in Nigeria.

