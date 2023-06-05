A talented lady has got massive reactions online after she demonstrated how she turned an old tyre into a good chair

The lady, with the assistance of her team, repainted the tyre before making it fit and comfortable with a backrest

After concluding the recycling, the lady sat on the chair like a queen as people praised her on TikTok

A lady has got many people talking about her recycling skill as she converted an abandoned car tyre into a beautiful piece of furniture.

At the beginning of the video she shared, the lady (@consolita_design) made cuts into the tyre. After that was done, she painted it to make the tyre look shiny and darker.

The lady amassed lovely comments online for her recycling skill. Photo source: @consolita_design

Lady recycles old tyre

She made a stand for it before cushioning the tyre up with foams. The talented lady gave the tyre a backrest and a small space to keep things.

People in her video's comment section expressed amazement, as some wanted to know if the chair would not be too heavy.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

elladavina5 said:

"Nice but won’t it be too heavy."

Mbah Jnr5 said:

"Keep it up dear."

feliciatunde said:

"Wow beautiful God bless you well done dear you are doing the great job."

omodano said:

"Beautiful! this lady no need urgent 2k atall."

Home decor@Brie said:

"Beautiful May God bless your hands."

MADAME VIOLAINE said:

"Hello, do you have a website where you can find the public prices of your achievements? You are in Togo if I understood correctly, is that it?"

Films tiktok said:

"Wow even the great creators have never thought of that bravo guys."

fredericokanga said:

"Respect I validate you strong woman of value."

Another lady recycles old car tyre

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady went on TikTok to show people how she recycled an old and dirty car tyre into a piece of home furniture.

At the start of her video, the lady captured the moment she was at a vulcaniser to beg for a tyre. The man was amazed when the lady started washing dirt off it.

