Ghanaian creative and social entrepreneur Makafui Awuku has built furniture using recycled pure water sachet.

The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mckingtorch Africa displayed the newly made furniture on his LinkedIn account.

Ghanaian creative builds furniture from plastic waste.

Makafui Awuku shares details

Awuku disclosed the water sachet plastic waste he used to make the beautiful tables and chairs was recovered from the streets of Accra.

''360 Degrees. Sustainable Communities and Cities SDG Goal 11. Product design and testing complete. Made from recycled pure water sachets plastic waste recovered from the streets of Accra. Safe for the environment and affordable.

''Taking orders for bulk production. Whatsapp on 0243548478 for a conversation. Open for investment,'' he posted on LinkedIn.

Many people went under his post to rave over the pictures and hail his creative work.

See some of the images below:

GH creative produces furniture using plastic waste.

GH creative produces furniture using plastic waste.

Peeps celebrate Makafui Awuku's creativity

YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions from netizens below.

J'ezkella Afoakwah mentioned:

This is impressive. I am definitely reaching out!

Numfor Solange Ayuni commented:

Very innovative.

Moselle Brown reacted:

This is awesome.

