Dancehall/Reggae artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, will grace the global launch of TECNO's most anticipated smartphone, the CAMON 19 series.

The prestigious event will happen in New York City atop the iconic Rockefeller Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Stonebwoy's brand ambassadorship with TECNO began in October 2020 and has since been amplifying the brand while connecting more people to the power and innovation of the brand.

Photo of Stonebwoy. Source: TECNO

TECNO, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide, has been dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localised products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally” with a strong presence in more than 50 countries across the globe.

As a brand, TECNO has become the most popular brand with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio, ranging from mid-range models like the POP series, the most popular SPARK series, to premium models such as PHANTOM and CAMON series on the Ghanaian market.

TECNO’s latest CAMON 19 series, apart from being the most awaited smartphone of the year, has won the world-renowned iF Design Award 2022 for its camera module, stylish and innovative design, and the MUSE Design Award 2022 for Product Design of its Art edition.

The CAMON 19 series is the perfect fusion of stylish design and state-of-the-art technology with its slim bezel and notable dual-ring, triple-camera layout.

According to Stonebwoy, he is honoured to be part of this giant step forward in the design and innovative technology of TECNO, closing the gap between professional camera and smartphone photography.

The brand manager of TECNO Mobile Ghana stated that CAMON 19 series will be launched in the Ghanaian market on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in grand style.

TECNO Aims to be a Stylish Technology Icon

YEN.com.gh previously reported that not only is TECNO the first smartphone manufacturer to launch a product from the heights of Rockefeller Center, but it’s also the first time the company has held a global launch event in New York City or the United States ever.

The “Big Apple” was selected as a backdrop for the event based on its standing as the epicenter of art, fashion, and design as well as the fact that the city speaks to the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit in all of us.

"New York is a global trendsetter in many dimensions, including fashion, art, and design, which appeals to TECNO customers. The selection of New York City shows TECNO's strength in fashion and technology innovation and its brand vision to bring the perfect fusion of stylish design and state-of-the-art technology to our users,” said Lucia Liu, TECNO's Chief Brand Director.

