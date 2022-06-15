Popular phone company, Tecno has launched its newest addition to its phone series, CAMON 19 Series at a global scale

The brand new feature which Tecno believes would turn heads in the photography industry is the night-time feature

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy who also doubles as the brand ambassador noted that TECNO CAMON 19 series will help Ghanaians deliver new levels of creative and quality content

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

TECNO, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide has globally launched its most anticipated CAMON 19 series on 14th June 2022 at Rockefeller Center in New York with Stonebwoy attending this notable event.

The Global launch showcased how TECNO CAMON 19 series has bridged the challenges associated with photography in nighttime and low-light conditions with its improved 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the slimmest 0.98mm bezel yet.

TECNO Announces Global Launch Of CAMON 19 Series. Photo Source: Tecno

Source: UGC

According to the General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo; “The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience. We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series that continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

In a short speech by Stonebwoy, he said the new TECNO CAMON 19 series will help Ghanaians deliver new levels of creative and quality content, simplifying shooting and editing with several new features designed to elevate camera experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He added that, for video enthusiasts, this industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations.

TECNO, being the most popular brand with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio on the Ghanaian market, is wasting no time to bring the most anticipates smartphone, CAMON 19 series to Ghana. The new model is set to launch in Ghana on 18th June 2022 in Ghana with Stonebwoy to highlight this grand event.

(Sponsored)

Source: YEN.com.gh