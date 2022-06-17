Global smartphone brand, Tecno set to launch stylish designs of the CAMON 19 series in Ghana on June 18, 2022

Brand Ambassador, Stonebwoy, highlighted that the new TECNO CAMON 19 series will help Ghanaians access new levels of enhanced camera technology

TECNO, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide launched its most anticipated CAMON 19 series globally on June 14, 2022, in New York and is set to launch CAMON 19 series in Ghana on Saturday, June 18th, 2022.

CAMON 19 Series is the latest update to the TECNO CAMON series with notable technological advancement. It is the perfect fusion of stylish design and state-of-the-art technology with its slim bezel and notable dual-ring, triple-camera layout.

Apart from being the most awaited smartphone by Ghanaians, it has won the world-renowned iF Design Award 2022 for its camera module and Stylish & innovative design as well as the MUSE Design Award 2022 for Product Design of its Art edition.

During the Global Launch in New York, Stonebwoy highlighted that the new TECNO CAMON 19 series will help Ghanaians access new levels of enhanced camera technology with several new features designed to elevate user experience.

The Ghana launch comes as a follow-up to this and also serves as the official unveiling of TECNO CAMON 19 series on the Ghanaian market.

Talking about the launch, the Branch Manager for TECNO stated that

“The launch will be a night of fun and a display of innovative technology and design. TECNO is ready to thrill Ghanaians with exciting features. The CAMON 19 Series represents the next evolution of the CAMON Series experience with the slimmest bezel and an innovative design”.

