TECNO has recently unveiled the latest CAMON 19 series on the Ghanaian market over the weekend in a grand launch at the Plush Grand Arena with Performances from Stonebwoy, Camidoh and others hosted by the eloquent Naa Ashorkor.

The CAMON 19 series comes in Camon 19 Pro 5G, Camon 19 Pro,Pro, Camon 19 Neo and Camon 19.

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G emerges as the flagship of the new series as it features a 64MP RGBW sensor. This makes the device the first phone to pack the sensor.

In addition, It comes with the “industry’s slimmest bezel” with a size of just 0.98 mm. TECNO has proven its capability to combine high-performance, high-value smartphones with stunning designs for young fashionistas.

The ingenious dual-ring triple-camera layout of the CAMON 19 series illustrates the ultimate fusion of aesthetic design and technology innovation which perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic to create a seamless experience. CAMON 19 PRO 5G comes with an impressive 64MP rear diamond-coated camera mimicking 200 million crystals and RGBW + (G + P) Lens that enhances light intake by more than 208% and a 16MP pro selfie camera, while the Camon 19 Pro has a 64MP main camera with OIS lens fused up with a 50MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, which allows users to capture brighter and clearer photos especially at night.

The 6.8-inch HD LCD screen of CAMON 19 PRO 5G comes with a diamond coating ultra-narrow screen boasting of a Wide Color Gamut and a 120 Hertz refresh rate, for a stunning viewing experience with superb clarity, brightness, and colour accuracy.

Both CAMON 19 PRO 5G and CAMON 19 PRO run on Android 12 OS with XOS and pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor a piece. Set new trends with the Eco Black, Cedar Green and other exclusive flavours of the TECNO CAMON 19 series.

Breaking new grounds, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G features a 5G pro-grade chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset integrated with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU which gives the best performance, ultra-clear camera shots, and an optimized mobile gaming experience, and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.The CAMON 19 PRO 5G comes in storage capacities of 128 GB + 4 GB and 256 GB + 8 GB UFS 2.2 storage options.

The latest TECNO SPARK 9 series - the TECNO SPARK 9 Pro and SPARK 9T is also designed for Gen Z’s and young millennials. It comes Redefined with a 32MP ultra-clear selfie camera, MediaTek's Helio G85 gaming chipset, a 6.6″ 1080P Full HD+ display and an 18W fast charging support.

Its iconic dual-ring setup houses a 50MP HD triple AI camera, that brings users more premium camera experiences, powered by a 5000mAh battery that runs on Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 interface. SPARK 9 series with 4GB RAM expanded via Memory Fusion to 7GB and up to 128GB of built-in storage which is expandable via microSD.

Other notable highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Super Boost 2.0 System Optimisation and a proprietary virtual assistant -Ella. The latest SPARK 9 series comes in versatile Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White and Hacker Storm colours.

Be part of the early birds to own one of these latest models from TECNO. Purchase from any accredited TECNO shop nationwide to receive amazing gifts plus free Vodafone data packages for the SPARK 9 series and free MTN data packages, freebies plus 6 months screen warranty for the CAMON 19 series.

