Elon Musk completed the over GH₵ 618 billion deal to acquire the giant social media site Twitter on Thursday, October 27

The world's richest person took control of the company, firing a section of the management and directing workers to listen to him

Musk directed an overhaul of the terms and services that will see subscribers pay a monthly fee for the blue tick verification

Elon Musk's effect on the giant social media platform Twitter is already on course, barely a week after taking full control.

Elon Musk wants subscribers to pay for the verification budge. Photo: Getty Images.

Musk announced changes to Twitter terms and policies to see verified users pay for the blue check mark.

Twitter blue

Twitter users will pay $20 (GH₵ 281) per month to keep the blue mark verification, the Verge reported.

Once implemented, the company will give verified users 90 days to subscribe to the new plan.

Musk gave his employees an ultimatum to work on the paid verification plan by November 7 or risk losing their jobs.

The Tesla and Space X Chief Executive Office Elon Musk bought Twitter at $44 billion (GH₵ 618 billion).

Musk sealed the deal after a long and expensive litigation process after he had refused to buy the giant social media site.

On Thursday, October 27, the world's richest person took full control of the firm, firing chief executives.

The new verification feature is expected to have 69 tiers, with the top tier allowing users to block any user.

These changes are expected to change Twitter Blue, the paid subscription plan that comes with additional features at $4.99 (GH₵ 70.11) per month.

The plan was launched in 2021, giving subscribers an option to view ad-free articles and make some changes to the home page.

Twitter's revenue was mainly drawn from advertisements, but the Tesla CEO looks set to grow its revenue from subscriptions.

Twitter fake accounts

Popular Kenyan website, Tuko.co.ke previously reported that fake and unverified accounts are some of the reasons that brought to a halt his bid to purchase the company in May 2022.

Musk declined to push forward with his bid to purchase the social media app, requesting information about the subscribers from the management.

The world's wealthiest man said 20% of users on the platform were reportedly fake, and he wants to know the factual data.

His 'cold feet' stance has left social media criticising him for backing out, with some saying he's using the fake accounts as an excuse to walk out of the deal he proposed.

