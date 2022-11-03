The world's richest person, Elon Musk, took control of Twitter after sealing a whopping $44 billion in October 2022

Musk is expected to reduce half of the giant social media site after firing top executives on Thursday, October 27

The new Twitter CEO want employees on remote contracts to report back to the company offices across the world

Tesla, Space X and now Twitter CEO Elon Musk is expected to announce new changes to the Twitter workforce by Friday, November 4.

In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of Twitter on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye, on October 6, 2022. Photo: Muhammed Selim Korkutata

The changes will include shelving half of the company's employees to reduce operational costs.

Musk's to abolish working from home

According to Bloomberg, musk will reverse the work plan requiring remote employees to report to the office.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion deal in October 2022.

Musk took control of the giant social media site, instituting changes to its management and terms of service.

He directed Twitter employees to change the Twitter Blue checkmark verification by November 2022 to a pay-plan system.

Musk's plan to reduce costs of Twitter operations

Musk is waiting for directions from his advisors, which can see the workers given 60 days' worth of severance pay.

The tech billionaire claimed the Twitter deal cost him a lot of money and he is finding new ways to generate revenue.

Musk took over the company with a net income of around $1.3 billion, which is in the red zone, according to CNBC.

Twitter's revenue amounted to about $25 billion for the period between 2010 and 2021.

