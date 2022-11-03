Elon Musk acquired the giant social media site Twitter at a whopping KSh 5.1 trillion after a tight court battle

Musk took control of the firm on Thursday, October 27, instituting new changes to the management and the staff

Musk issued deadlines for the company workers to meet, including the introduction of the Twitter blue checkmark pay plan

The technicians were given until November 7 to ensure that the new plan is in place and subscribers can start rolling in

Twitter Inc. employees have been working on a tight schedule for the past one week to meet Elon Musk's new deadlines.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images.

Musk acquired the giant social media site at KSh 5.1 trillion after a tight court battle that issued an ultimatum to complete the deal.

The Tesla and Space X CEO took control of the whole company on Thursday, October 27, firing the executives and directing workers to initiate some operational changes.

Twitter blue ticket pay plan

He instituted changes to its management and terms of service, directing technicians to change the blue checkmark verification by November 7, 2022, to a pay-plan system.

And on Wednesday, November 2, a photo of the Twitter manager sleeping on the office floor emerged, stirring debate online.

The photo shared by Twitter’s director of product management Esther Crawford showed the worker wrapped in a duvet-like-sleeping bag in between a table and chairs.

"Since some people are losing their minds, I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc.). I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them and keep the team unblocked," she tweeted.

Some of the comments criticised the move but others congratulated the team, saying they will reap better in future.

John Holland replied;

"I’m such a competent leader that every one of my employees sleeps in their own bed."

Ray Pettersen said;

"These are amazing times for teams who "crunch" together. This is what separates a clock in, clock out vs truly challenging yourself outside of the norm. They'll look back at these "wild times" later on, odds are they'll do it with pride. Best of luck to the team!"

Marktech wrote;

"When you take pride in a glaring failure of management."

Clarence Woodrow III said;

"Typical millennial complaining in the replies. My employees are routinely required to sleep at work. Many times, I’d leave at 4 to go to dinner and drinks and when my private car dropped me back off at 10 the next morning, my employees were still working."

According to the New York Post, Crawford slept in the office to meet Musk's deadline to overhaul Twitter’s user verification process.

Musk to fire half of employees

Popular Kenyan website, Tuko.co.ke reported that most of the workers are on their toes to complete the project by the end of the week due to fear of losing their jobs.

Musk is expected to reduce half of the giant social media site workers after firing top executives on Thursday, October 27.

The new Twitter CEO wants employees on remote contracts to report back to the company offices worldwide.

