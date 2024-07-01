Finding love has its ups and downs. Many people admit to being still searching primarily because they have not had success in their previous relationships. Try our fun quiz to get a better understanding of what patterns or issues might be causing your relationship failures.

Quiz on why your relationships are working out Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Career woman laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a young lady triggered an emotional reaction online after she expressed frustration over how her love life had turned out.

In a TikTok video, the lady said that despite being a career woman, she is unmarried and does not have kids at the age of 31.

She confessed that the situation scares her, adding that she does not even know if she will have kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh