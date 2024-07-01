Quiz: Why Are Your Relationships Not Working Out? Take This Test To Find Out
Finding love has its ups and downs. Many people admit to being still searching primarily because they have not had success in their previous relationships. Try our fun quiz to get a better understanding of what patterns or issues might be causing your relationship failures.
Career woman laments being single
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a young lady triggered an emotional reaction online after she expressed frustration over how her love life had turned out.
In a TikTok video, the lady said that despite being a career woman, she is unmarried and does not have kids at the age of 31.
She confessed that the situation scares her, adding that she does not even know if she will have kids.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.