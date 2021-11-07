NCCE laughs off calls to remove Social Studies from curriculum

There are calls for Social Studies to be removed from the curriculum

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has laughed this off

Chairperson of the NCCE says there is no way this can happen

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has described the attempt to scrap the study of Social studies in schools as a move that will spell doom for the country.

Josephine Nkrumah speaking at the Social Studies National Conference at the University of Education, Winneba, said the study of Social Studies was the heartbeat of humanity.

She stated that taking it out of the educational curriculum would further break down the country.

The NCCE Chair said studying the subject has become very critical in the day-to-day activities of the students, and by extension, therefore, scrapping it would be a big blow to the educational sector.

The Conference organized by the National Social Studies Association in collaboration with the Department of Social Studies Education, University of Education, Winneba, called on school authorities to desist from allowing untrained teachers to handle the social studies subject in the schools.

The Conference was organized under the theme: ‘Development of 21st Century Skills and Competencies: The Role of Social Studies.’

Source: Yen Ghana