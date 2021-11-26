NSMQ Finals: Prempeh College emerge winners of the 2021 competition
The Prempeh College Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, have emerged as winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
This will be the fifth win for the school since their numerous appearances to the final stage of the competition.
Prempeh college won the very first trophy in 1994 when the competition started.
