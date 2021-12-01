Presec alumni have petitioned Primetime over what they say is a “raw deal” during the competition’s finals

The petition is stated to be led by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the President of the Ɔdadeɛ Alumni and Mentorship Centre

According to the alumni, an investigation ought to be conducted to ascertain incidents that led to Presec being “given a raw deal”

The alumni of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec Legon) have disclosed that they will petition Primetime, organisers of National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) over some unfair treatment they recognized at the just ended finale.

Led by reputed business mogul, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong who is the Global President of the Ɔdadeɛ Alumni and Mentorship Centre, a communique was released on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, stating that an inquiry ought to be done to ascertain incidents that led to Presec being given what they label “ a raw deal”.

According to the Communique issued, their decision was taken with one voice in the course of a meeting on Tuesday between the Ɔdadeɛ alumni and the handlers of NSMQ.

Dr Sarpong also asked the union to stay calm and stay away from utterances and actions that “stand to dent and taint the brand and image of our great school.”

The 2021 NSMQ final took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Friday, November 26, which had Prempeh College as its winner.

Reactions

Many have reacted to this move by Presec Alumni on social media after the release of their communique.

@manlikeZEZE

So Presec is going to sue Primetime or what??

@braGodson1

So presec thinks they are the only school in Ghana or what? Moma y3n ndwene

@Boa_HeMaa

Is PRESEC a girls’ school now? Why so emotional. Botwe won’t even do this Rolling on the floor laughing

