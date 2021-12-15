President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians of the safety of the coronavirus vaccines that are being used for the inoculation drive

According to him, the vaccines are safe and will not kill or harm any individual who takes the jab

He has called on the good people of Ghana to ignore or the naysayers who are spreading false misconceptions about the vaccine.

He made this known during the 27th address on the measures taken to fight the coronavirus disease.

Source: Yen.com.gh