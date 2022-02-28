WAEC has released the results of the recent Basic Education Examination Certificate (BECE)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of results for the 2021 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females sat for the examination.

In a press release on February 28, 2022, by YEN.com.gh on myjoyonline.com, the Council said the entire results of 46 candidates have been cancelled for the offence of either sending mobile phones into the examination hall or impersonation.

WAEC noted that the subject results of 138 candidates have also been cancelled for the offence of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

Meanwhile, the subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into their alleged cases of malpractice.

Out of the total candidates who sat for the examination, 61 had visual impairment and 321 were identified with hearing impairment. In addition, 86 candidates had special assessment needs due to other conditions.

According to the Council, the total number of candidates for last year increased by 7.61% as compared to the number for 2020, which is 531,707.

In all, 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres. 7,315 representing 1.28% were absent out of the total number of candidates who registered for the exams.

The Council cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

Candidates can access their results online at the Council’s website, www.waecgh.org or wait for the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education to despatch results to their various schools.

