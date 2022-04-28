A generous young man identified as Ekow Simpson has reportedly built a new library for a rural community in Ghana

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya disclosed via Twitter that Simpson built the structure with earnings from his (Simpson's) YouTube channel

He uploaded impressive images of the new library on social media, generating reactions from the internet

A kind-hearted Ghanaian man identified as Ekow Simpson has reportedly built a new library for a rural community in Ghana with his own resources.

Trailblazing Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, shared images of the new structure on social media.

Wode Maya disclosed that Ekow Simpson used earnings from his (Simpson's) YouTube channel to build the library, adding that he's so proud of him.

Sharing the proud moment

''My guy, @EkowESimpson used his YouTube channel to build a library for a rural community in Ghana. I’m so proud of you bro,'' he wrote on Twitter.

At the time of writing this report, Wode Maya's post had gathered fewer reactions with no comments relating to the post.

This story will be updated with comments later.

See the images below:

