It can be easy to give up on your dreams after dropping out of university, but one woman refused to let that happen and will soon be starting her PhD journey

Mitchell Mhlanga has gone from working as a waitress in 2010 to obtaining a whole Master’s degree from a university in China

The perseverant lady shared her testimony on LinkedIn and inspired many netizens with her story of hope

A woman from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe has taken to social media to share her incredible story of perseverance after graduating with a Master of Arts in International Public Administration from a university in China.

Mitchell Mhlanga didn’t have an easy academic journey and worked as a waitress in 2010 after matriculating before studying a Bachelor of Laws at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in 2012.

Mitchell is now eager to start her PhD. Image: Mitchell Mhlanga/LinkedIn.

In her LinkedIn post, the graduate added that she needed to take a break from her studies due to unforeseen circumstances but still managed to enroll for another course and bag a degree:

“Dropped out of law school in my second year in 2013 because of lack of fees and other reasons I won’t mention. Then in 2016, I enrolled for a Bachelor’s degree in International Trade and Economics at Shanghai Lixin University and completed my studies in 2020.”

In 2020, the inspiring woman then started studying for her Master’s at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and graduated recently, with the ambitious lady determined to start her doctoral journey in September 2022.

Mitchell notes that while the journey was challenging, it was through sheer grit and blessings from her creator that she managed to succeed:

“There are many times when I felt like giving up on life, myself, my dreams and everything because things never got to be easy for me, but I soldiered on, not because of my strength but because God and ancestors helped me though. I am thankful.”

The Master’s graduate had many social media users celebrating with her

Michell’s milestone and testimony of hope had LinkedIn users inspired, with many netizens saying that she’s making Africa proud.

Caritus Maselesele wrote:

“Inspiring. Congratulations Mitchell!”

Muyiwa Fasakin added:

“Congratulations, dear Mitchell. You are making Africa proud.”

Liteboho John-Paul Tlali said:

“Best of luck, my sister.”

