A brilliant 14-year-old South African kid named Sibahle Zwane has stunned the internet with his excellent Mathematics skills

Sibahle has the special ability to multiply figures more like a computer and churn out accurate answers in a matter of seconds

A viral video has shown him displaying his skills, accurately multiplying figures that run into millions without the aid of a calculator

A smart chap named Sibahle Zwane, who is from South Africa, has taken the internet by storm with his exceptional, computer-like Mathematics skills.

Sibahle, a 14-year-old boy, has a very excellent ability to multiply figures and churn out precise answers in a matter of seconds.

Sibahle Zwane has been called a genius because of his exceptional multiplication skills. Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone.

How Sibahle Zwane displayed his brilliant Mathematics skills

In an interesting video making the rounds on Twitter, Sibahle was seen literally tearing up Mathematics for a man who stood before him.

The man would ask him a Maths question, and in a matter of seconds, the kid issues an answer which is always correct.

His skills have stunned many internet users who have seen the video shared on Twitter by AfricaFactsZone.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@ams8071 commented:

"Seriously? This is clearly God showing off through His creation."

@PacManThe1st

"This is wonderful. It shows that no single ethnic group is smarter or more clever than the others. It’s just that some were not given equal chances or opportunities. Apartheid was a tool to just finish about black people."

@PinkyMgijima said:

"The president must sponsor this education. He deserves a bursary and to be placed in a school that specializes in Mathematics and Sciences."

@sibandaphathisA reacted:

"Amazing talent. l would say he is extremely good in multiplication not Mathematics as the admin puts it. Math goes beyond that to require certain critical skills before one even multiply numbers. But for him to be able to do that shows he is a smart boy in his own right!"

