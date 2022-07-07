Choosing to study Law is a rather popular choice in South Africa and one gent became the third lawyer in his family recently

Twitter user @Vee_Jnrr posted a few snaps of himself looking dapper in a fitted suit while holding his graduation hood and cap

There is no denying that his online friends were overjoyed for him as they flooded the tweet with congratulations

A hard working young man proudly shared his delight upon becoming the third law graduate in his family.

After burning the midnight oil studying for your exams and going through the most to complete all your assignments, graduating with your hard earned degree is a rewarding experience that is quite hard to truly express in words.

A young man won over the praise of many inspired netizens after becoming the third lawyer in his family. Image: @Vee_Jnrr/Twitter

Twitter user @Vee_Jnrr posted a few snaps of himself looking dapper in a fitted suit while holding his graduation hood and cap, which he captioned:

“Added a 3rd Law graduate in the family today.”

Elated about his major milestones and academic achievement, his online friends flooded his post with lovely congratulatory messages.

@akreana_ reacted:

“Congratulations☺️❤️.”

@PhookoSesedi responded:

“It had to be done heartiest congratulations on your achievement .”

@givenchybru replied:

"My boy, what a journey this was... I'm extremely proud of you for coming out on top."

@Alex99068239 reacted:

“Congratulations babes.”

@TasiyanaN commented:

“YOU DESERVE IT.”

@giodidthat said:

“This is amazing, congratulations ❤️.”

@ogeltak_ wrote:

“Pupupupuuuuuuuuu congratulations Val. Well done maan.”

Young man celebrates becoming an engineer like his father

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that education is our passport to the future and a recent University of Johannesburg graduate has secured his. Inspired Saffas poured in congratulations for Khumo Makofane's recent academic milestones as he followed in the footsteps of his late father.

Online user Khumo took to Twitter to share images from his graduation as he collected his Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering (with Information Technology endorsement) after years of hard work and dedication.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he shared that this achievement means a lot to him as well as his family, as it is the culmination of a lot of hard work, pain, and sacrifice.

Source: Briefly.co.za