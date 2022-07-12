Samuel Boateng, a young Ghanaian man, has been unable to continue his education at the tertiary level after bagging 1A and 7Bs in WASSCE

Boateng currently works as a barber and had to sell his phone to afford buying a KNUST form in hopes of gaining admission

His former teacher, Godwin Yeboah, is calling on Ghanaians to support him financially as he has always been the best student, but low finances keep setting him back

A former Ghanaian teacher has recently taken to social media to call on the general public to aid one of his former students who has been unable to attend university since completing secondary school in 2020 due to financial struggles.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh on on the timeline of Godwin S. Yeboah had him recounting that his former pupil, Boateng Samuel sat for WASSCE two years ago and got 1A and 7Bs but due to lack of finance to pursue a university education, Samuel has had to stay home.

Samuel's teacher, Godwin and Samuel's WASSCE results

Source: Facebook

Godwin also revealed that he met Samuel in 2015, and throughout the time he taught him, he was the best student among his colleagues, but his family's financial standing has been a huge setback for him.

He had to take up various jobs to fend for himself and save towards a degree but has been unable to raise enough to feed himself, let alone save for school. As a result, Samuel currently works as a hair barber.

Samuel had to sell his mobile phone to buy a form for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He currently awaits admission.

His former teacher, Godwin, is calling on all Ghanaians who can support the young man to come on board to help with school fees and accommodation fees should he gain admission to KNUST.

Alex Lieyuor: Best Student in Jirapa District now serves on Farms due to lack of Funds for KNUST admission

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Alex Kontondaba Lieyuor, a young Ghanaian man, has been forced to resort to farm works, following his family's low finances and inability to fund his tertiary education.

A recent publication by 3News indicates Alex gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to study Actuarial Science, following his excellent performance after WASSCE.

However, the young man is unable to enroll at the prestigious university, simply because his family cannot afford to pay his fees.

