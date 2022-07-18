A few days ago, it was reported how a determined mum returned to the classroom in 2018 and completed her secondary education in 2022

The valiant mother known as Precious Chioma Ugwuoke deliberately demoted herself to JSS3 at the St Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka LGA, Enugu state.s

YEN.com.gh has now reached out to the husband, Ugwuoke Oloto Odobo, who volunteered some interesting insights, including the fact that he actually taught his wife

There is more to the interesting story of the woman who went back to JSS3 and completed her secondary education after having her last child.

Precious Chioma Ugwoke went viral recently after her story was shared on Facebook by her supportive husband, Ugwuoke Oloto Odobo.

The mother went back to JSS3 and completed her secondary education. Photo credit: Ugwuoke Oloto Odobo.

YEN.com.gh has been able to establish that her husband was actually her English Language and Literature teacher from JSS3 to SS3 at St Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka LGA, Enugu state.

How it all started

After many years of meritorious service as a weapons instructor in the Nigerian Army, Ugwuoke Oloto Odobo retired to his home state, Enugu.

But instead of staying idle and enjoying his pension as many retirees would do, he chose to pursue something dear to his heart which is education.

Already, Ugwuoke possesses a degree in English Language and Literary studies which he obtained from Lagos State University. He wanted more education for himself, but he also wanted to educate others through teaching. In fact, his intention was to start a school.

It was, therefore, a kind of relive for him when the Vicar of his Anglican Church invited him to establish a school in Ibeagwa.

He told YEN.com.gh that he keyed into the vision of the church and the school, St Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani, kicked-off in 2014 with 11 children.

Ugwuoke recalled:

"I retired in 2011 and I lived briefly in Lagos and came back in 2014. When I came back, my intention was to start a school of my own. But on getting back, our Vicar, Cannon Ifeanyichukwu Onodu consulted me and told me of his plan to start a school. I said wow, that was my intention too.

"Since it was for the church, I keyed into his vision and we started that school with 11 students in 2014."

Ugwuoke, who is currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, became the English and Literature teacher when the new school took off. He still is to date, and he said he voluntarily does not earn a salary.

How Ugwuoke's wife started school

It was in this same school, which he partly founded, that his wife, Precious Chioma, came to become a student after she decided to go back to secondary school in 2018.

She went back and started in JSS3, and her husband became her teacher. But what is the experience like teaching one's wife in the four walls of a classroom? Ugwuoke has an answer:

"I teach in the school where she schooled. I'm her English Language and Literature teacher. I taught her English Language in JS3, SS1, SS2 and SS3. She has no choice than to do very well. I'm a very meticulous teacher.

"I expect her to be examplary in the subject I teach. When we are in class, I don't see her as my wife, I see her as one of my students. And she must comply with the rules and regulations of the school just like the other students.

"When we come back to the house we become husband and wife, but as long as we are in class it is a teacher-student relationship."

His wife's future educational plans

The intention of Precious Chioma Ugwuoke is to become a lawyer since she has made it known she wants to study law. Her husband, however, revealed that she has taken the 2022 JAMB-UTME and scored 189 which may not get her that course.

According to her husband, she might be taking up another course of study. Ugwuoke has said he will support her to any level of education she would want to attain, saying education has made her more beautiful.

