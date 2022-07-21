A talented Archbishop Porter Girls' Secondary School student has shown off drawings of musician KiDi

Wendy Korley was captured in several photos holding the drawings of the award-winning Ghanaian entertainer on social media

Netizens who saw the images of the artistic girl headed to the comment section of the post to compliment her work

Wendy Korley, a talented Archbishop Porter Girls' Secondary School student in Ghana, has displayed several stunning drawings of acclaimed Ghanaian musician KiDi.

The young girl posed with the eye-catching drawing in multiple photos that have gained traction on social media.

The Facebook page, High School Observer, shared the photos on social media with the caption that read:

Photos of Wendy Korley. Credit: High School Observer/kidimusic (IG)

Source: Facebook

''Beautiful artwork by Wendy of Archbishop Potter Girl’s SHS, Western Region.''

Wendy's photos have gained traction and garnered tons of reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps heap praises on Wendy

Pappy Bavalina Filaudefia said:

''Nice one, dear. Keep it up.''

Brobbey George

''Wow, I love that I wish you all the best.''

Khälmhë Whendy responded to the comments:

''Thank you all so much for your interesting comments. So grateful,'' she said.

